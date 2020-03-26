Previous
Red Kite
Red Kite

Day 3 - This graceful bird of prey over the garden today. At one time confined to Wales as a result of persecution, a reintroduction scheme has brought red kites back to many parts of England and Scotland.
26th March 2020

Steve Hurst

