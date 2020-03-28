Previous
"Who are you looking at?" by stevehurst
88 / 365

"Who are you looking at?"

A swan sitting the other side of the lake at the bottom of the garden in the evening light.
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

Steve Hurst

@stevehurst
