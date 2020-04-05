Sign up
Through the wood
Taken from the other side of the small lake at the bottom of our garden looking back through the fallen trees to the gardens and houses beyond. Stopped to take this during our daily exercise, socially distanced, walk on day 14 of the lockdown.
5th April 2020
5th Apr 20
Steve Hurst
@stevehurst
Start of a new decade, so what better time to start a new project. Keen amatuer photographer living in Berkshire, UK near Reading. Most of...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
5th April 2020 1:43pm
Tags
water
trees
lake
fallen
