Previous
Next
Fern close-up by stevehurst
124 / 365

Fern close-up

Found some old close-up filters that actually fit my current lens!
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Steve Hurst

@stevehurst
Start of a new decade, so what better time to start a new project. Keen amatuer photographer living in Berkshire, UK near Reading. Most of...
34% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise