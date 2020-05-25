Previous
Next
Reflections on the lake by stevehurst
146 / 365

Reflections on the lake

A very still day and saw this almost perfect reflection
25th May 2020 25th May 20

Steve Hurst

@stevehurst
Start of a new decade, so what better time to start a new project. Keen amatuer photographer living in Berkshire, UK near Reading. Most of...
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise