Wokingham Town Hall by stevehurst
148 / 365

Wokingham Town Hall

Taken on this evenings cycle ride. Wokingham Town Hall was opened by Lord Braybrooke in 1860. It was part funded by money available for a new County Police Station and the building jointly housed the police until 1905
27th May 2020 27th May 20

Steve Hurst

@stevehurst
Keen amatuer photographer living in Berkshire, UK near Reading.
