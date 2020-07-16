Previous
Next
St. Paul's Parish Church, Wokingham by stevehurst
198 / 365

St. Paul's Parish Church, Wokingham

Built by John Walter during the period 1862 to 1864
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

Steve Hurst

@stevehurst
Start of a new decade, so what better time to start a new project. Keen amatuer photographer living in Berkshire, UK near Reading. Most of...
54% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise