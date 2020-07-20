Previous
Next
St. Mary's Church, Twyford by stevehurst
202 / 365

St. Mary's Church, Twyford

Captured this whilst cycling through the village this evening. It was built in 1878 as a replacement to an earlier church from 1402.
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

Steve Hurst

@stevehurst
Start of a new decade, so what better time to start a new project. Keen amatuer photographer living in Berkshire, UK near Reading. Most of...
55% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise