First visit by stevehurst
205 / 365

First visit

Saw my first granddaughter this evening - just 4 days old. Welcome little Evie.
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

Steve Hurst

@stevehurst
Start of a new decade, so what better time to start a new project. Keen amatuer photographer living in Berkshire, UK near Reading. Most of...
