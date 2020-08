Wollemi Pine

This is a pine (wollemi nobilis) which is known to have lived about 200 million years ago during the Jurassic era and was believed to have become extinct. A living group of about 100 were discovered as large trees in 1994 in a remote area of the Wollemi National Park in Australia by Park ranger David Noble, and have since been propagated. This one was found in Westernbury Mill Water Gardens near Leominster.