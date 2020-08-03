Sign up
216 / 365
Pen Y Garreg dam
The dam is 123 feet high and 528 feet long. It was completed in 1903 and needed 69,000 cubic meters of stone. It holds 1,330 million gallons of water.
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
0
0
Steve Hurst
@stevehurst
Start of a new decade, so what better time to start a new project. Keen amatuer photographer living in Berkshire, UK near Reading. Most of...
216
photos
8
followers
7
following
59% complete
View this month »
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
216
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365-2020
Taken
3rd August 2020 3:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
