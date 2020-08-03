Previous
Pen Y Garreg dam by stevehurst
216 / 365

Pen Y Garreg dam

The dam is 123 feet high and 528 feet long. It was completed in 1903 and needed 69,000 cubic meters of stone. It holds 1,330 million gallons of water.
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

Steve Hurst

@stevehurst
Start of a new decade, so what better time to start a new project. Keen amatuer photographer living in Berkshire, UK near Reading. Most of...
