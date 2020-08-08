Previous
Going Going Gone by stevehurst
Going Going Gone

Following on from the picture on 27th July, the water in the lake has now gone, leaving just a muddy bed. If this heat continues, it will soon be walkable!
8th August 2020

Steve Hurst

