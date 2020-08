Royal Berkshire Hospital

Opened in 1839, the RBH on London Road, Reading was built on land donated by Henry Addington, 1st Viscount Sidmouth, a local resident and former Prime Minister. The hospital was built by local architect and builder Henry Briant, who won the design competition. King William IV took a keen interest in the hospital before it was built and as a consequence, his arms appear on the central pediment. The first patron of the hospital was William's niece and successor, Queen Victoria.