Tree bark through sunlight by stevehurst
Tree bark through sunlight

A large tree at the bottom of the garden had a number of dead branches, so whilst up the tree curtting them down, I saw the sunlight shine through the peeling tree bark.
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

Steve Hurst

@stevehurst
Start of a new decade, so what better time to start a new project. Keen amatuer photographer living in Berkshire, UK near Reading. Most of...
