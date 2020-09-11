Previous
Next
Rocks in sea by stevehurst
255 / 365

Rocks in sea

Taken on the road from Poros to Skala near Limenia beach, saw this strange sight of many rocks of different sizes in the bay.
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

Steve Hurst

@stevehurst
Start of a new decade, so what better time to start a new project. Keen amatuer photographer living in Berkshire, UK near Reading. Most of...
69% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise