Previous
Next
Dried Allium Heads with dried Lunaria by stevehurst
278 / 365

Dried Allium Heads with dried Lunaria

Taken exactly a month after the first shot of this case. Now with added dried Linaria honesty
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

Steve Hurst

@stevehurst
Start of a new decade, so what better time to start a new project. Keen amatuer photographer living in Berkshire, UK near Reading. Most of...
76% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise