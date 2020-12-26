Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
361 / 365
St. Nicholas, Hurst
The Parish church was personally dedicated by St. Osmund. Mostly Victorian restoration with a brick Tower of 1612, though there are many surviving Norman and 13th & 14th century features.
26th December 2020
26th Dec 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Steve Hurst
@stevehurst
Start of a new decade, so what better time to start a new project. Keen amatuer photographer living in Berkshire, UK near Reading. Most of...
361
photos
5
followers
7
following
98% complete
View this month »
354
355
356
357
358
359
360
361
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365-2020
Taken
26th December 2020 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close