St. Nicholas, Hurst by stevehurst
361 / 365

St. Nicholas, Hurst

The Parish church was personally dedicated by St. Osmund. Mostly Victorian restoration with a brick Tower of 1612, though there are many surviving Norman and 13th & 14th century features.
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

Steve Hurst

@stevehurst
Keen amatuer photographer living in Berkshire, UK near Reading.
