As 2020 finally comes to an end .....

So does my first year in the 365 community. It's been an enjoyable experience although tough at times due to lockdowns etc. Thanks to everyone who has commented on my photos. I wasn't sure I'd make it!

A new year brings new challenges but with the UK still very much in lockdown I will still post photos when I can but not aim for one every day. I might also try and take part in some of the other aspects of this site. Happy New Year to everyone.