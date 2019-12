Inquisitive

My usual set up is getting too heavy for me to carry around recently. ( I'm getting old ) so today I took a Nikon P900 out for a test drive. It was cold, dark and raining so I didn't expect too much. Luckily, some subjects came over to me so I could stay under cover from the rain at Bedfords boating lake.

This Swan must have thought it was missing out on something as the Gulls were hanging around and came over for a look.