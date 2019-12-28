Sign up
82 / 365
Vivid colours
I had just about given up sitting in one of the hides at Priory park with nothing showing the this Bluetit turned up and posed for a few shots at close range.
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
Steve Jacob
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
365
NIKON D7200
29th December 2019 11:48am
nature
wildlife
bird
bluetit
