Vivid colours by stevejacob
82 / 365

Vivid colours

I had just about given up sitting in one of the hides at Priory park with nothing showing the this Bluetit turned up and posed for a few shots at close range.
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
