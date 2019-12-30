Sign up
A first for me and a second
I didn't manage to get any good shots of the Hares today as planed but I did get my first ever shot of a Yellow hammer. Like busses, you wait ages for one then two come at once
30th December 2019
30th Dec 19
Steve Jacob
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
yellowhammer
Diana Ludwigs
ace
How exciting that must have been, a lovely shot of these cute birds.
December 30th, 2019
Martin Jalkotzy
This is a new one for me, lovely!
December 30th, 2019
