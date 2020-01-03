Previous
Kestrel in the low sunlight by stevejacob
88 / 365

Kestrel in the low sunlight

I've had a very busy day but I managed to get to Priory for the last hour of daylight. I took my Nikon P900 to help me gain confidence using it and was rewarded for my efforts with this lovely Kestrel enjoying the last of the suns rays.
3rd January 2020 3rd Jan 20

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Sue Cooper ace
Fabulous image. Beautiful light.
January 3rd, 2020  
