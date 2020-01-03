Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
88 / 365
Kestrel in the low sunlight
I've had a very busy day but I managed to get to Priory for the last hour of daylight. I took my Nikon P900 to help me gain confidence using it and was rewarded for my efforts with this lovely Kestrel enjoying the last of the suns rays.
3rd January 2020
3rd Jan 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Steve Jacob
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
88
photos
48
followers
53
following
24% complete
View this month »
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
4th January 2020 3:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
kestrel
,
bird-of-prey
Sue Cooper
ace
Fabulous image. Beautiful light.
January 3rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close