94 / 365
Pose
I went out yesterday thinking I was over the bug I've had but I think I went out too early judging by the way I feel today so here's a shot of a not shy Squirrel from yesterdays outing. I swear it would have smiled if I'd asked it to
9th January 2020
9th Jan 20
Steve Jacob
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Tags
squirrel
,
nature
,
wildlife
,
mamal
Monica
Fantastic shot, fav. Get well!
January 9th, 2020
