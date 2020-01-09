Previous
Pose by stevejacob
Pose

I went out yesterday thinking I was over the bug I've had but I think I went out too early judging by the way I feel today so here's a shot of a not shy Squirrel from yesterdays outing. I swear it would have smiled if I'd asked it to
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Monica
Fantastic shot, fav. Get well!
January 9th, 2020  
