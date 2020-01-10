Previous
Freinds by stevejacob
95 / 365

Freinds

Following on from a conversation during the week, I decided to check up on the Bedford Albino and I'm pleased to say, he is doing well and courting a female gray. I will be following this pairing through the spring to see what they can produce.
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Glenda
Wow!
January 10th, 2020  
