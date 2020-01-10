Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
95 / 365
Freinds
Following on from a conversation during the week, I decided to check up on the Bedford Albino and I'm pleased to say, he is doing well and courting a female gray. I will be following this pairing through the spring to see what they can produce.
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Steve Jacob
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
95
photos
51
followers
58
following
26% complete
View this month »
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
10th January 2020 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
nature
,
wildlife
,
grey
,
albino
,
freinds
,
courting
Glenda
Wow!
January 10th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close