Storm clouds and sunshine by stevejacob
98 / 365

Storm clouds and sunshine

I found no wildlife to photograph today. Perhaps the were finding shelter in readiness for the coming storm. I watched the clouds roll in while standing in the last rays of the sun and then though, I'm off home too.
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
