Storm clouds and sunshine
I found no wildlife to photograph today. Perhaps the were finding shelter in readiness for the coming storm. I watched the clouds roll in while standing in the last rays of the sun and then though, I'm off home too.
13th January 2020
13th Jan 20
Steve Jacob
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
13th January 2020 11:20am
nature
weather
landscape
stormclouds
