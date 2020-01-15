Previous
And the sun shone at last by stevejacob
And the sun shone at last

After the awful weather of the past few days, although I didn't go out, I did enjoy watching the garden bird enjoying the better weather today as did this blackbird
15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Corinne ace
cool catch !
January 15th, 2020  
