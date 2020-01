And then it went away again

The first proper sun we've had for ages so I donned ten layers as I'm still unwell and headed out for the afternoon. I found a couple of Hares in this field sleeping but they didn't wake up for the whole three hours I was there. I also had a close flyby from a Red Kite and an encounter with a Muntjac Deer but by far the best part was watching this beautiful sunset until it had vanished below the horizon.