107 / 365
The early bird
I didn't get out today as I've had lots to do but I still found the time to watch one of my resident Blackbird doing some gardening for me.
Taken through the window so it's a bit noisy.
22nd January 2020
22nd Jan 20
Steve Jacob
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
22nd January 2020 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
worm
,
garden
,
feeding
,
blackbird
