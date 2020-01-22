Previous
Next
The early bird by stevejacob
107 / 365

The early bird

I didn't get out today as I've had lots to do but I still found the time to watch one of my resident Blackbird doing some gardening for me.
Taken through the window so it's a bit noisy.
22nd January 2020 22nd Jan 20

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise