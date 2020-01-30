Sign up
115 / 365
It's behind you
Just downloaded the camera and this one caught my eye. This long tailed tit is very intent on that one bud behind it.
30th January 2020
30th Jan 20
Steve Jacob
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
tit
,
long-tailed-tit
Diana
ace
Stunning capture of this cutie, wonderful dof too.
January 30th, 2020
