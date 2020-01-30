Previous
Next
It's behind you by stevejacob
115 / 365

It's behind you

Just downloaded the camera and this one caught my eye. This long tailed tit is very intent on that one bud behind it.
30th January 2020 30th Jan 20

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Stunning capture of this cutie, wonderful dof too.
January 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise