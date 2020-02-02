Previous
On the fence by stevejacob
On the fence

Another filler from earlier in the week. I'm hoping to get out for a while tomorrow if I can but this sunny Robin takes pride of place for today
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
