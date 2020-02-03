Previous
Next
Mussel meal by stevejacob
119 / 365

Mussel meal

Lots of action on Priory Lake today. I didn't see where this Gull got it from but this Mussel will fill it if it can get it open.
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

carol white ace
Great timing and capture. Fav!! 😀
February 3rd, 2020  
Milanie ace
Wonderful capture of the yummy meal and those beautiful wings spread wide.
February 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise