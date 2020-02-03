Sign up
Mussel meal
Lots of action on Priory Lake today. I didn't see where this Gull got it from but this Mussel will fill it if it can get it open.
Steve Jacob
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
carol white
ace
Great timing and capture. Fav!! 😀
February 3rd, 2020
Milanie
ace
Wonderful capture of the yummy meal and those beautiful wings spread wide.
February 3rd, 2020
