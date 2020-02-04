Previous
Next
Tranquillity. by stevejacob
120 / 365

Tranquillity.

I spent the chilly winter morning just sitting in the field watching the Muntjac graze.
4th February 2020 4th Feb 20

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a wonderful peaceful scene and lovely capture.
February 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise