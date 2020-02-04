Sign up
Tranquillity.
I spent the chilly winter morning just sitting in the field watching the Muntjac graze.
4th February 2020
4th Feb 20
Steve Jacob
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Tags
nature
wildlife
winter
deer
muntjac
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful peaceful scene and lovely capture.
February 4th, 2020
