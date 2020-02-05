Sign up
121 / 365
Oblivious
I think the money spent on my new camouflage jacket was money well spent as this Muntjac just strolled passed within feet of me totally oblivious to the fact I was there. It wasn't until the shutter clicked that it made a bolt for the trees
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
Steve Jacob
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
4th February 2020 11:11am
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
close-up
,
mammal
,
muntjac
