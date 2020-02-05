Previous
Oblivious by stevejacob
121 / 365

Oblivious

I think the money spent on my new camouflage jacket was money well spent as this Muntjac just strolled passed within feet of me totally oblivious to the fact I was there. It wasn't until the shutter clicked that it made a bolt for the trees
5th February 2020 5th Feb 20

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
