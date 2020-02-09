Previous
Next
Free dilivery by stevejacob
125 / 365

Free dilivery

We are currently experiencing very high winds and storms in the UK and I have gained some extra garden furniture. Unfortunately, it's from my neighbours garden and is some what damaged as is my fence.
9th February 2020 9th Feb 20

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
34% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise