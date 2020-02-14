Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
130 / 365
Respect
You know when you've spent too much time at the same venue when the duck start saluting you as you walk past
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Steve Jacob
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
130
photos
60
followers
66
following
35% complete
View this month »
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
130
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
14th February 2020 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
duck
,
salute
,
pochard
,
water-bird
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close