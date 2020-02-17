Previous
Next
Hide! It's that cameraman again by stevejacob
133 / 365

Hide! It's that cameraman again

Wandering around the local wetlands, I came across this flock of Widgeon. As soon as I pointed the camera at them, they all dived for cover.
17th February 2020 17th Feb 20

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
February 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise