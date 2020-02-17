Sign up
Previous
Next
133 / 365
Hide! It's that cameraman again
Wandering around the local wetlands, I came across this flock of Widgeon. As soon as I pointed the camera at them, they all dived for cover.
17th February 2020
17th Feb 20
1
0
Steve Jacob
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
133
photos
60
followers
66
following
36% complete
View this month »
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
133
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
17th February 2020 1:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
wetlands
,
hiding
,
widgeon
bkb in the city
Great capture
February 17th, 2020
