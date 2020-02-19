Previous
Next
Lamb fights back by stevejacob
135 / 365

Lamb fights back

I know it' not really a Lamb and they are good friends even though it looks as if "the lamb" is going for the dogs throat.
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise