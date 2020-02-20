Previous
Just one more stick by stevejacob
Just one more stick

This Heron was going back and forth all day fetching stick for the nest nd as he flew by, I'm sure I heard him say "please let this be the last one she needs "
20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

Steve Jacob

Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
