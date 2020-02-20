Sign up
Just one more stick
This Heron was going back and forth all day fetching stick for the nest nd as he flew by, I'm sure I heard him say "please let this be the last one she needs "
20th February 2020
20th Feb 20
Steve Jacob
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
heron
,
nesting
