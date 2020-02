My stalker

This Robin was indeed stalking me today. I sat on a bench to rest my legs and it landed straight away not three metres from me. It sat there just watching as people, dogs and kids went past making all sorts of noise. I sat with it for a good ten minutes and the got up and sat by the lake to see what was about. The Robing followed me and sat in another tree next to me until I got up to leave. Only then did it fly off.