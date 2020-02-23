Previous
Relaxing by stevejacob
139 / 365

Relaxing

I popped over Priory Park this afternoon as the wind had dropped for the first time in ages and came across this Cormorant enjoying the calm before the next storm.
23rd February 2020 23rd Feb 20

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
