141 / 365

Long tailed tit

Still blowing a gale and very chilly which I think had made the wildlife go into hiding but I did get a shot at this one.
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Jess
Great shot Steve! Fav
February 25th, 2020  
