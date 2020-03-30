Previous
Moving in by stevejacob
Moving in

I have quite a few Starlings in the garden just now and they look to be making themselves at home
30th March 2020 30th Mar 20

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
