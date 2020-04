My house through a Magpies eye

Today, I've spent less time with the camera and more time with the eyes.

I have discovered through observation that I have a pair of Goldfinches, a pair of Great tits and two pairs of Blackbirds all nesting just outside the wasteland I call a garden. The nest boxes are still getting a lot of attention from the Blue Tits and all are close and visible from the comfort of my garden bench.

Lockdown just got more bearable. 😁