Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
181 / 365
Bye bye
It was a very quiet day for garden birds today for some reason. The only decent shot I could get was of the pigeon leaving.
20th April 2020
20th Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Steve Jacob
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
181
photos
63
followers
68
following
49% complete
View this month »
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
20th April 2020 6:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
pigeon
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close