Previous
Next
Bye bye by stevejacob
181 / 365

Bye bye

It was a very quiet day for garden birds today for some reason. The only decent shot I could get was of the pigeon leaving.
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise