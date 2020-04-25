Sign up
labourer
I was surprised to see the great tits are still nest building. I would have thought they were all settled now with eggs in the nests?
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
Steve Jacob
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
great
,
tit
