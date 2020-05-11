Sign up
201 / 365
Stay away
Mum was not going to let me get close to the chicks at Priory. She kept herself firmly between me and the babies. I think she was worried about social distancing
11th May 2020
11th May 20
2
2
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
8th May 2020 2:45pm
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
geese
,
chicks
April
ace
That's quite a brood!
May 11th, 2020
kali
ace
she looks like a fierce mother!
May 11th, 2020
