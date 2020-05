The watcher

Do you ever have that feeling you're being watched?

I was walking along a riverbank in the hope of spotting a Kingfisher and got those shivers up my back. You know the one's. I had a look over my shoulder and saw I was indeed being observed. It just sat there as I found a good position and took a couple of shots, then calmly stood up and wandered off.

PS. I didn't find a Kingfisher.