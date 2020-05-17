Previous
cuteness overload by stevejacob
207 / 365

cuteness overload

I think there must have been 30 plus gooselings in this cresh at Priory this morning but I couldn't get them all in frame.
17th May 2020 17th May 20

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography
Photo Details

Santina
ahah, great shot, they are very disciplined boys
May 17th, 2020  
