Previous
Next
Filling the air with song by stevejacob
208 / 365

Filling the air with song

I'm so happy today to have got my first shot of a Greenfinch. It was happily singing it's head off and posing for me for ages.
18th May 2020 18th May 20

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
56% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rosie Kind ace
No wonder you are pleased. They don't often sing when they are in view. Another lovely shot
May 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise