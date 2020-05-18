Sign up
208 / 365
Filling the air with song
I'm so happy today to have got my first shot of a Greenfinch. It was happily singing it's head off and posing for me for ages.
18th May 2020
18th May 20
1
1
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
greenfinch
Rosie Kind
ace
No wonder you are pleased. They don't often sing when they are in view. Another lovely shot
May 18th, 2020
