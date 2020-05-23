Previous
In the long grass by stevejacob
In the long grass

Another of my garden blackbirds.
Mrs Blackbird was shouting out the warnings about the raiding Magpie.
23rd May 2020 23rd May 20

Steve Jacob

Diana ace
Good for Mum, hope the young listen to her.
May 25th, 2020  
Rosie Kind ace
Lovely photo
May 25th, 2020  
