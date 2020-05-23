Sign up
Previous
Next
213 / 365
In the long grass
Another of my garden blackbirds.
Mrs Blackbird was shouting out the warnings about the raiding Magpie.
23rd May 2020
23rd May 20
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
25th May 2020 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
blackbird
Diana
ace
Good for Mum, hope the young listen to her.
May 25th, 2020
Rosie Kind
ace
Lovely photo
May 25th, 2020
